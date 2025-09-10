South Africa

Itchy, burning armpits: Mitchum apologises for faulty deodorant

Unclear if products sold in SA, no recall announced by consumer commission

10 September 2025 - 14:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A well-known deodorant brand has apologised after some of its roll-on products reportedly left customers with itchy, burning armpits.
A well-known deodorant brand has apologised after some of its roll-on products reportedly left customers with itchy, burning armpits.
Image: Mitchum UK

A well-known deodorant brand, Mitchum UK, has apologised after some of its roll-on products reportedly caused itching, burning and irritation for customers.

“We are truly sorry that some of you are still experiencing issues. We want you to know that earning back your trust means everything to us. And our promise to you is we will get better as a result of this,” the company said.

The controversy erupted on social media with users on platforms such as TikTok reporting chemical burns and intense burning sensations and others describing their armpits as feeling “on fire”.

In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Mitchum UK confirmed the issue was linked to “selected batches of Mitchum 48-hour 100ml Roll-On”, sold in the UK, Ireland and South Africa.“We are sorry to those who were impacted and for the time it took to complete the investigation,” the statement read.

The company explained that while the deodorant formula had not changed, a modification in the manufacturing process of one raw material altered how the product interacted with some users’ skin.

“That change didn’t meet our standards, or yours. We’ve gone back to the original process to make sure current and future batches meet them,” said Mitchum UK.

Mitchum clarified that the affected batches can be identified via batch numbers printed on the bottom of the packs and are being removed from store shelves.

The brand stressed that the issue was limited to a small number of batches.

“Your wellbeing means everything to us, and we are working to remove these batches from shelves,” said Mitchum UK.

The company said it noted that the only change to the packaging was a declaration of fragrance allergens which have always been included in the product.

The company advised customers experiencing irritation to stop using any antiperspirant, as continued use could prolong symptoms, and to seek medical attention if the irritation persists or worsens.

Mitchum UK confirmed it would not continue selling the affected products and is providing compensation to affected consumers.

“The majority of product now on shelf is new stock, and we are working with retailers to remove the small amount that’s left,” the company said, adding that while the product has not been formally recalled they were voluntarily removing it from circulation.

People took to social media to complain. More people on social media confirmed that the products also affected South Africans as they went on to platforms such as X to share their frustrations. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Label error prompts recall of chicken and beef stock cubes

Tiger Brands is initiating a precautionary voluntary recall of its Benny beef and chicken flavoured stock cubes due to inaccurate nutritional ...
News
2 weeks ago

AI-generated influencers are here and they look real — are we falling for it?

She’s got icy blue eyes, flawless skin and a fashion feed that would make any influencer jealous. But Mia Zelu, the Instagram star who recently ...
News
1 month ago

Investor pressure mounts as Nestlé underperforms, share price lags

Nestle has launched a review of its underperforming vitamins business that could lead to the divestment of some brands, it said
Business Times
1 month ago

Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve the loss of a breakfast icon

A staple for generations, Maltabella, made from malted sorghum, has been a popular choice for many South Africans, especially on cold mornings.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  3. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  5. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Juliet McGuire travels to Shenzhen, China with BYD
Congo to vaccinate health workers, contacts amid Ebola outbreak