Macpherson sticks by PWC to probe Independent Development Trust

Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson stood by the selection of PWC to investigate a tender by the Independent Development Trust (IDT), saying the trend of multiple parties casting aspersions about PWC’s selection was worrying.
He was replying to questions from MPs in a National Assembly plenary on Wednesday afternoon. This came amid the suspension of IDT acting CEO Tebogo Malaka, who was implicated in the tender and allegedly had her R16m property development funded by IDT contractors.
ANC MP Nolutando Makasi asked the minister for the reasons PWC was appointed to investigate the R800m in irregular procurement related to the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant project and the names of the other firms that applied but were not selected to do the forensic report.
The minister said in July the department had appointed PWC as a service provider to investigate the alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption in the project’s procurement.
He said three service providers submitted requests for quotations as investigative service providers and applied unsuccessfully, namely the Analytic Forensic Investigative Services and Abacus Financial Crime Advisory.
“Due to the magnitude of the PSA tender and the international funding that was involved, the sensitive nature of this matter required a credible institution to complete a full forensic investigation. The department chose PWC for their experience, capacity and reputation in handling such projects due to the technical requirements and sensitivity involved.”
In a stunning turn of events surrounding the IDT tender scandal, Malaka met Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh in a recorded public meeting in which video footage compelling suggests the CEO tried to bribe the journalist. Myburgh says Malaka offered him R60,000.
Still, some political parties in parliament took issue with the selection of PWC. ANC MP Sipho Mahlangu asked if PWC was selected in an open, fair and lawful process, to which the minister simply replied: “Yes”.
DA MP Edwin Bath asked when Malaka would be arrested for trying to bribe Myburgh, noting the silence of members of the committee, the ANC, EFF, MK Party, and Action SA on the entire debacle.
“The one thing, if I may, that has astounded me during the IDT scandal is not so much the questions as to the conduct of the IDT, but to continually repeat false narratives to delegitimise the investigation into the IDT and cover it up.
“And I think that has really, really worried me, as to why that took place among so many political parties. The reality is, as the executive authority, I do not conduct disciplinary cases against CEOs.”
He said disciplinary functions that would determine Malaka’s conduct and decide on a response were now with the IDT board. The minister said while the mind boggles as to how Malaka avoided arrest, those questions would be appropriately addressed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia.
“It’s not like no-one saw what happened on that table. There was a clear intent to bribe Myburgh, and I, for one, can’t explain why the acting CEO still hasn’t been arrested. I think it also creates worrying questions in the public’s mind as to why someone can allegedly bribe someone and, four or five weeks later, they haven’t been arrested.”
Asked if Malaka bribed MPs, Macpherson said that if Malaka was prepared to bribe a journalist, she would be prepared to bribe anyone. He speculated that Malaka might try to cut a deal to give up the names of politicians if she were arrested.
Macpherson sticks by PWC to probe Independent Development Trust
Firm chosen for experience, capacity and reputation in handling such projects
