South Africa

Mozambican healer found with human tissue abandons bail application

Two other men were arrested in August

10 September 2025 - 19:13 By TimesLIVE
Police found the human tissue when they were conducting an investigation into a Brits murder in which a woman was killed, some body parts were removed and her body was burnt. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Aizeque Zacaria Cumbuia, a traditional healer from Mozambique who is charged with possession of human tissue, abandoned his bail application at the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Police found Cumbuia, 26, in possession of human issue in a room where he was practising as a traditional healer.

“This was discovered by police officers when they were conducting investigations in relation to a Brits murder case, where a woman was killed, some of her body parts were removed, and her body was burnt,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that the mutilated, partly burnt and badly decomposed body of Gontse Makhubela, 20, was found at a refuse dumping site in Elandskraal, Brits, on November 23 2023.

Cumbuia was the third suspect to be arrested in the case after the arrests of two other men, Samuel Mlambo, 38, and Serame Moroke, 29, in August.

In addition to murder, the duo are charged with kidnapping, violation of and/or defiling of a corpse and contravention of the Immigration Act. According to police, Mlambo and Moroke were linked to the murder after officers recovered the deceased’s phone. 

The case was postponed to October 14 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

