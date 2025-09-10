South Africa

Parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni without water due to pipe burst, maintenance

Tankers are supplying water in affected areas of Ekurhuleni

10 September 2025 - 11:49 By Seipati Mothoa
Menlo Park residents will experience dry taps due to planned maintenance. Stock image.
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Parts of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are experiencing water supply interruptions due to a pipe burst and planned maintenance.

Several parts of Ekurhuleni, including Duduza, Bluegum, Zamani and Masetjhaba, are having to rely on water tankers as the metro attends to a burst water pipe in Germiston.

Residents of Menlo Park, east of Pretoria, will be without water supply for almost eight hours from 8am to 4pm on Thursday. 

The City of Tshwane announced it will undergo planned maintenance to install water meters in the area.

“Residents are advised to store enough water for household purposes during the period”, it said.

Ivory and Ebony Park residents protest over prolonged water outages

Residents of Ivory Park and Ebony Park in Midrand took to the streets on Tuesday in protest against prolonged water shortages they say have disrupted ...
News
1 day ago

The City of Ekurhuleni was fixing the burst water pipe in Germiston, affecting supplies in areas east of the metro.

Residents have been urged to use two water tankers provided .

The municipality requested residents to attend to taps left open to avoid water wastage when supply is restored.

It is believed the burst pipe was damaged by a fibre installation contractor.

Repairs are expected to be completed later on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

