South Africa

Partygoers warned as criminals increasingly target social events

10 September 2025 - 15:50
Going out can make you a target for criminals, warns Charnel Hattingh, group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

As the warmer months approach and South Africans gear up for outdoor gatherings, security experts are warning that criminals are viewing social events as soft targets.

Group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group, Charnel Hattingh, said partygoers are increasingly at risk.

“Armed robbers frequently target diners as they leave restaurants. In many cases, criminals lie in wait in parking areas for the right opportunity to strike. Opportunistic crime takes just seconds. The best way to protect yourself and your guests is to stay alert and put the right security measures in place,” she said.

The security company emphasised that whether hosting at home, at a restaurant or at a private venue, security should not be overlooked.

“Security shouldn’t dampen your fun, it should enhance your peace of mind. With the right systems, on-site guarding, and a few basic precautions, you can ensure your celebration is remembered for all the right reasons,” said Hattingh.

SA intensifying fight against crime with specialised units and advanced tech — Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is intensifying efforts in the fight against crime by giving resources to specialised units and ...
Politics
3 days ago

Recent statistics released by Stats SA underline the risk as over the 2024/25 period more than 2.6-million South African households reported incidents of housebreakings, while theft of personal property reached an estimated 1.3-million incidents.

Fidelity advised a range of practical measures for hosting safe events:

  • Ensure all security systems especially outdoor beams, electric fencing and CCTV, are fully functional and activated.
  • Keep gates closed and avoid leaving them open while waiting for guests, which creates easy access points for intruders.
  • Carry a personal panic button and encourage guests to park inside your property if possible. If parking outside, a visible security presence can deter criminals.
  • Install proper exterior lighting, including motion-sensor lights, which are simple yet effective crime deterrents.
  • Request additional security patrols during events. A visible armed response vehicle can significantly deter potential criminals.

“A security officer can monitor your event or premises, giving you added peace of mind. Fidelity security officers assigned to private homes or venues are directly linked to local armed response units via our control room and panic systems,” said Hattingh.

TimesLIVE

