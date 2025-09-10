South Africa

Police officials can access confidential help for mental health: Masemola

10 September 2025 - 07:26 By TimesLIVE
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says health and wellness programmes are available 24/7 and 365 days a year to police officers and their family members.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has urged officials in the service to take advantage of the mental health support on offer in-house and externally.

The general's comments come after the Mamelodi incident in which a constable held his family members hostage. The situation ended at about midnight when the police officer is alleged to have fatally shot his nephew before turning the gun on himself. His 69-year-old mother was released with assistance from police special task force negotiators.

Masemola said the organisation is doing all it can to ensure officials' mental health and wellbeing are prioritised. This includes:

  • Counselling and trauma debriefing is are available to members 24-hours a day, seven days a week and year-round in all provinces.
  • The SAPS employee health and wellness programme follows an integrated approach using psychology professionals, social workers, chaplains and medical administration practitioners to provide support and assistance to employees and their families.
  • SAPS partners with Polmed and Gems medical schemes to ensure its employees have access to external specialists and services.

“I encourage all our SAPS members across the country to prioritise their health and mental wellbeing by undergoing health screenings and check-ups regularly and attending debriefing sessions," Masemola said.

"This is vital for early detection of potential health issues, allowing for timely intervention and avoiding complications by managing conditions more effectively, resulting in better overall health and wellbeing." 

TimesLIVE

