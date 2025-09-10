South Africa

POLL | Should police officers undergo compulsory mental-health checks?

10 September 2025 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
A police constable held family members hostage in Mamelodi. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Mamelodi hostage drama has reignited debate on whether SA Police Service (SAPS) officers should undergo compulsory mental health screenings.

On Tuesday a constable allegedly held his family hostage and later fatally shot his nephew before turning the gun on himself.

His 69-year-old mother was freed after hours of tense negotiations with the police special task force.

The incident highlighted the mental strain officers face.

Last year the portfolio committee on police told parliament 33 officers took their own lives  in 2019/20, 30 in 2020/21 and 39 in 2021/22, and 38 murder-suicide incidents were recorded between 2019 and 2022.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola urged members to use support services, saying SAPS offers counselling and trauma debriefing 24/7 in all provinces, supported by psychologists, social workers, chaplains and medical practitioners.

Through Polmed and Gems medical schemes, officers can also access external specialists.

Masemola said: “I encourage all our SAPS members across the country to prioritise their health and mental wellbeing by undergoing health screenings and check-ups regularly and attending debriefing sessions.” 

TimesLIVE

