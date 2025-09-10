South Africa

Schreiber delivers 'special' wedding for Germiston couple after home affairs fire ruined their plans

10 September 2025 - 16:49
Promise Nobele and Nthabiseng Simelane tied the knot at the home affairs office in Alberton.
Image: Leon Schreiber/ X

The couple who were supposed to get married at the home affairs office in Germiston when a fire ruined their plans have tied the knot with the help of the home affairs department.

Promise Nobele, 32, and Nthabiseng Simelane, 29, secured a date to register their wedding in August but were left disappointed when they arrived to find the home affairs building on fire, linked to protests against evictions at the Pharoe Park residential complex.

The news sparked calls for Schreiber to intervene, which he did, and the minister promised his department would ensure the couple received “the special day they deserve”.

Almost a month later, Schreiber announced the couple got married at the home affairs office in Alberton on Wednesday.

“We refused to let that injustice stand,” Schreiber said on X.

“The home affairs department intervened and assisted them in getting married. We also presented them with a bouquet of roses to celebrate their love and commitment to each other.

“Congratulations to the beautiful newlyweds and thank you for reminding us to ensure that love always triumphs over evil.”

The couple have been together for 12 years and are also married traditionally. Simelane previously expressed sadness after what was supposed to be her big day fell flat.

“I feel sad because it’s also my birthday,” Simelane said at the time.

“This was supposed to be a good day for us. We married last year traditionally and we were looking forward to this. It’s heartbreaking. All that we have planned will have to be postponed.”

TimesLIVE

