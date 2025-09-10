Gunmen committed three double murders, two of them only 10 minutes apart, as shooting continues unabated in parts of Cape Town.
All the victims were 19 or in their early 20s.
The killings happened on the day acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia, his deputy and the deputy minister of justice and constitutional development were in the city to address a deadly flare-up of violence, particularly in Mitchells Plain and Mfuleni.
In the latest killings, two woman aged 19 and 25 were shot dead and a 24-year-old was injured at 11.30pm in Molefe Street, Wallacedene.
"Police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot woundss. The 19 and 25 year old victims were declared deceased by medical personnel and the 24-year old-victim was taken to a medical facility," said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.
Ten minutes later, in the same suburb, two women in their 20s were shot in a bedroom in Taleman Street.
"The possibility the incidents are linked is not ruled out," said Twigg.
In an unrelated shooting on Tuesday at about 9.50pm two people, aged 20 and 22, were fatally shot on the corner of 9th Avenue and Verster Street, Eikendal. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.
TimesLIVE
Three double murders in one night as gun violence rattles Cape Town
Image: 123RF/atlasfoto
