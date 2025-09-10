South Africa

Two snakes hold up Joburg Water repairs in Witpoortjie

Multiple suburbs without water this week

10 September 2025 - 15:15
Johannesburg Zoo helped remove two snakes that were holding up work in Witpoortjie. Stock image.
Image: 123rf/ Matthijs KUIJPERS

Johannesburg Water says its team has resumed repair work on a leaking pipe affecting parts of Witpoortjie, after halting operations on Tuesday when two snakes were found in the chamber.

The entity said on Wednesday that the Johannesburg Zoo had helped the team with the safe removal of the snakes.

The estimated time of restoration is 5pm. Residents were reminded that once supply has been restored, it may take a few hours for the system to recharge and normalise.

Joburg Water said it provided mobile water tankers during the outage.

There are multiple suburbs without water s across the city this week.

Residents of Westbury and surrounding areas took to the streets on Wednesday in a protest over prolonged water shortages, sparking clashes with police who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas.

Parts of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are also experiencing water supply interruptions due to a pipe burst and planned maintenance.

Several parts of Ekurhuleni, including Duduza, Bluegum, Zamani and Masetjhaba, are having to rely on water tankers as the metro attends to a burst pipe in Germiston.

TimesLIVE

