Last week a video showing a group of people mocking a homeless man walking on the street, with one of them pouring a bucket of water on him, went viral, sparking outrage on social media.
While September 1 is the day when South Africans welcome spring in a fun way by splashing water on each other to celebrate the new season, this incident and many others have sparked a debate about where to draw the line between celebrating tradition and disrespect.
In a video by Mamelodi News, the man, Thabang, visited the homeless man identified as Lindelani and his family to apologise.
“I apologise for what I did to you; I didn’t mean it,” Thabang said.
“I just thought I was celebrating Spring Day. My intention was not to hurt you. I’ve already hurt you, your family and other people with my actions. Please forgive me for what I did, it’ll never happen again. I hope other people have learnt from my mistake.”
As a gesture to express his regret, Thabang bought food and toiletries for Lindelani.
Other social media users have also come forward to donate food to Lindelani.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Man apologises for splashing homeless man in Spring Day video
Image: Screenshot
TimesLIVE
