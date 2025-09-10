Water crisis caused by unresolved problems and old infrastructure

A combination of ageing infrastructure and a lack of planning for the growing population are the main reasons for water outages across Johannesburg.

This is according to Waterman's Ferial Adams, who attributed the latest outages to the city's failure to maintain infrastructure adequately.

“That maintenance has not been done enough [is the cause of the problem],” she said.

On Wednesday, residents in Westbury and surrounding areas embarked on a protest after a prolonged water outage. In Ivory Park and Ebony Park in Midrand, residents took to the streets, closing the roads with rubble, rocks and burning tyres after months of an inconsistent supply.

The protest, which started on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday with residents demanding to meet the MMC for environmental and infrastructure services.

This week, parts of Witpoortjie were left without water due to a leaking pipe after technicians stopped work on Tuesday when two snakes were found.

Joburg Water said that Johannesburg Zoo helped the team with the safe removal of the snakes, and work resumed on Wednesday.

Former Johannesburg councillor and now member of the Gauteng legislature, Nicole van Dyke, said over the past two weeks, most of the residents who were fed by the Commando Systems were severely affected.

Another councillor, Tim Truluck, said his ward didn't have problems apart from the burst pipes.

“The higher areas and the areas served by the Commando system seem to be worse,” he said, adding that councillors were summoned to an urgent meeting on Wednesday afternoon to address water supply challenges in the city.

Mayor Dada Morero apologised to Joburg residents. He told the SABC that there were problems a few days ago at the Eikenhof pump station.

“So the system has to recover, which takes time and it forces us to throttle. That is what we are experiencing in the north, in the Ivory Park area and in the Westdene area,” he said.

Adams said the constant water cuts were a combination of many things, including neglect for almost 10 years. She said maintenance that requires mechanical fixing needs a longer time “and when you try to repair after many years, it costs more and it becomes harder”.

She said there was a lack of planning in Johannesburg. The population had increased while the city neglected maintenance.

“The population has increased, and they have not properly planned for it. You've got smaller wastewater treatment works, larger populations ... you can't deal with the number of people you have,” she said. '

She added that half of the reservoirs are leaking and the city needs to replace pipes but can budget for only 14km of 12,000km of pipes. She said there was no way they were going to do that any time soon.

“Because the reservoirs are leaking, for example, they can only fill up to 40%. They don't have enough storage to deal with the number of people in Joburg. That is why they have to throttle,” said Adams.

“They shut it down at night so they can fill up.”

Water expert Prof Mike Muller said supplies are failing in many parts of Johannesburg as a consequence of long-standing problems in the system which had been aggravated by warmer weather and supply interruptions from Rand Water.

“The only way to improve the reliability of the supplies is to restrict overall use. That will allow the limited amount available to be fairly shared between all residents.

“The failure to replace old infrastructure over the past decade has contributed to the problem. This is the result of the city not allocating a fair share of water revenue to Joburg Water,” he said.

Muller said that six months ago, he publicly warned that this 'crisis would occur. He said the risks have been growing as the city population grows, but it is not supported by new infrastructure.

“Joburg Water has not been allowed by the municipality to use money we pay for water to improve water supplies — or even to maintain the system properly,” he said.

Johannesburg Water said in a statement the Commando System is constrained due to a combination of higher demand, constrained supply, and infrastructure limitations.

The system supplies sizeable communities in the Brixton, Crosby and Hurst Hill 1 and Hurst Hill 2 supply zones, including Mayfair, Coronationville, Westdene, Westbury, some parts of Auckland Park, Langlaagte north, Pageview, Vrededorp, Sophiatown, Claremont, Braamfontein, Melville and Emmarentia, among others.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini said the entity will hold a media briefing on Thursday regarding the Commando issues.

