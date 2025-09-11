South Africa

AFU freezes assets in Thembisa Hospital fraud, corruption case

Review confirmed the possible large-scale corruption reported by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran

11 September 2025 - 19:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The NPA says the investigation into the matter was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran.
The NPA says the investigation into the matter was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran.
Image: Supplied

Two preservation orders secured by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) last month were served on members of two syndicates who are implicated in fraud and corruption at Thembisa Hospital, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

The NPA said on Thursday the investigation was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran, who was chief director: financial accounting at the Gauteng health department. She was assassinated on August 23 2021.

Deokaran's report detailed suspected procurement irregularities in the hospital’s supply chain management.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Specialised Audit Services (SAS) unit of the National Treasury conducted a review of the hospital’s basic accounting system payment data to determine all payments made to the companies that were identified by Deokaran as having benefited from the unlawful activities.

It also conducted a review of the hospital’s central supplier database and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission records of the implicated companies to verify the registration and directorships of the companies, to identify any additional related companies involved in the unlawful activities and to review payments made to those companies. The review covered the period April 2016 to August 2022.

The review by the SAS confirmed the possible large-scale corruption reported by Deokaran.

“The SAS established that 14 entities controlled by the Maumela syndicate apparently irregularly and unlawfully benefited from contracts from the Thembisa Hospital with a cumulative value in excess of R400m.”

The SAS established that 18 entities controlled by the Mazibuko syndicate apparently irregularly and unlawfully benefited from contracts from the Thembisa Hospital with a cumulative value in excess of R300m.

On August 14, the AFU was granted an order relating to property owned by members of the Maumela syndicate.

“The property, valued at about R326m, includes high-end residential property in affluent areas and luxury vehicles such as four Lamborghinis, a Bentley and a boat.”

On August 27, the AFU was granted an order relating to property owned by members of the Mazibuko syndicate.

“The property, valued at R47m, includes high-end residential property in affluent areas and luxury vehicles such as three Mercedes-Benz cars valued at R10m and a Land Rover valued at R2m,” Mjonondwane said.

Mjonondwane said the applications by the AFU were premised on forensic investigations by firms appointed to assist in the investigation concerning allegations of procurement fraud and corruption that took place at the Thembisa Hospital from January 2019 to August 2022.

“Forensic investigations revealed a multitude of irregularities in the procurement processes with a manipulation of the processes in the award of contracts for the supply of goods and/or services to Thembisa Hospital which favoured entities associated with the syndicates.”

TimesLIVE

Killings of auditors and whistle-blowers endanger growth: Masondo

Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment.
Politics
1 day ago

Freedom Under Law condemns murders of Eastern Cape prosecutors

Freedom Under Law has expressed concern about the murder of regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was shot dead outside her home in Gqeberha in ...
News
1 month ago

DA sounds alarm on hospital infection crisis in Gauteng

More than 7,700 patients suffered nosocomial infections due to poor hygiene in public health facilities, says DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom﻿.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  3. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  4. Mother of seven, 43, to appear in court for concealment of birth in Limpopo South Africa
  5. Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia's drone incursion: What is Belarus' role? | DW News
Why Israel is attacking Gaza peace negotiators | DW News