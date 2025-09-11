South Africa

Death toll in scholar taxi crash rises to 5, MEC orders probe into allegations driver jumped out

11 September 2025 - 16:02 By TIMESLIVE
Five children have died after the scholar taxi in which they were travelling veered into a creche in Mbali township outside Pietermaritzburg. Neighbours claim the driver jumped out of the vehicle before the crash.
Image: KZN DOT

The number of children who died when the scholar transport taxi they were travelling in crashed into a creche outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning has risen to five amid allegations that the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said the initial death toll was three after the taxi driver allegedly lost control and veered into a creche at about 7am in Mbali township.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma ordered an investigation into the crash after allegations by neighbours that the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle before it crashed into the preschool. The driver wasn't injured.

“After this morning's [Thursday] accident we wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal that we are in touch with the families of the children. A team from the office is also interacting with teachers from Senzokuhle Pre-School and councillors from wards 10 and 15,” said Duma.

The transport department said according to a preliminary report, a taxi driver lost control of his minibus taxi and it plunged into the preschool.

“Learners were being transported from ward 10 to high and primary schools in ward 15. Of 49 children attending the preschool, only five witnessed the accident,” it said.

None of them were injured.

Five other children in the taxi survived and were taken to nearby hospitals and a clinic.

TimesLIVE

