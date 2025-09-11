South Africa

Discovery reports 30% rise in annual profit

11 September 2025 - 10:48 By Nqobile Dludla
The Discovery Building at Sandton in Johannesburg. File photo.
The Discovery Building at Sandton in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health insurer Discovery reported a 30% increase in full-year profit on Thursday, as it achieved strong growth across its operations.

Its normalised headline earnings, a profit measure, rose to R9.8bn in the year ended June 30, up from R7.5bn recorded a year earlier.

Discovery's main business unit Discovery South Africa, which includes insurance and banking, delivered 22% growth in normalised profit from operations. Customer numbers at its retail banking business rose by 30%, with loans and deposits up 39% and 26%, respectively, resulting in strong revenue growth.

The bank delivered its first profit during the second half of the financial year, ahead of plan, Discovery said.

Discovery declared a final dividend of 201 cents per share.

Reuters

