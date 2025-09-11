South Africa

Education department mourns death of matric pupil in hostage incident

11 September 2025 - 13:21 By Gugulethu Mashinini
Keitumetse Mashego's school has paid tribute to him as a vibrant pupil who showed strong leadership ability.
Image: Hoërskool Silverton

The Gauteng department of education has expressed shock and sadness at the death of an 18-year-old matric pupil from Silverton High School in Pretoria.

Keitumetse Mashego died in a hostage incident involving his family in Mamelodi on Tuesday evening.

“This heartbreaking event has sent shock waves through the school, the province and beyond,” said the department.

The tragedy comes at a difficult time for matric pupils who are in the middle of trial examinations, with final exams only weeks away.

The department has sent its psychosocial support team to Silverton High to provide counselling for pupils, staff and the wider school community. Support will remain in place for as long as needed.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family, friends and the entire Silverton High School community during this incredibly difficult time. The department urges the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family as they mourn this devastating loss.”

