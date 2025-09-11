Eleven children injured in Clairwood taxi crash

Eleven children were injured in a head-on collision between a taxi transporting schoolchildren and another vehicle in Clairwood in the south of Durban on Thursday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the accident occurred at the corner of Harden Avenue and Umhlatazana Road.
“Multiple children between five and 12 sustained various injuries. All the injured were stabilised on the scene and taken to hospital.”
Jamieson said the cause of the crash was unknown and police were on the scene.
In a separate accident on Thursday, three children died and 10 others were injured when the taxi in which they were travelling crashed into a creche in Mbali outside Pietermaritzburg.
