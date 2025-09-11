South Africa

Eleven children injured in Clairwood taxi crash

11 September 2025 - 11:52 By TIMESLIVE
Eleven children were injured when the taxi in which they were travelling to school was in a head-on collision with a car in Clairwood, south of Durban.
Eleven children were injured when the taxi in which they were travelling to school was in a head-on collision with a car in Clairwood, south of Durban.
Image: ALS

Eleven children were injured in a head-on collision between a taxi transporting schoolchildren and another vehicle in Clairwood in the south of Durban on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the accident occurred at the corner of Harden Avenue and Umhlatazana Road.

“Multiple children between five and 12 sustained various injuries. All the injured were stabilised on the scene and taken to hospital.”

Jamieson said the cause of the crash was unknown and police were on the scene.

In a separate accident on Thursday, three children died and 10 others were injured when the taxi in which they were travelling crashed into a creche in Mbali outside Pietermaritzburg. 

TimesLIVE

