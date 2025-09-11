South Africa

Four suspected house robbers shot dead in shoot-out with police

Gun battle was on the N14 in Centurion

11 September 2025 - 17:18 By TIMESLIVE
Four suspected house robbers were shot dead in shootout with Gauteng police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/atlasfoto

Four suspected criminals were shot dead in a gun battle with Gauteng police on the N14 in Centurion on Thursday afternoon. 

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the four are house robbery suspects. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

