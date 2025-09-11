The Hawks seized about R30m in cannabis, as well as six firearms and ammunition, when they arrested a 56-year-old man after a tip-off about an illegal dagga plantation in Camperdown, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, working with counter-narcotics and the Durban metro police drug team, arrested the man for cultivation of cannabis, as well as unlawful possession of firearms.
“Members received information about a farm cultivating cannabis in Camperdown. Police swooped on the farm and during the search 4,165 cannabis plants, 70 buckets of processed cannabis and paraphernalia to the street value of about R30m were found,” he said
Forensic science laboratory experts processed the crime scene.
The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of any crime.
The man is expected to appear in the Camperdown magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Hawks arrest man after raid on R30m cannabis lab outside PMB
Image: HAWKS
The Hawks seized about R30m in cannabis, as well as six firearms and ammunition, when they arrested a 56-year-old man after a tip-off about an illegal dagga plantation in Camperdown, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, working with counter-narcotics and the Durban metro police drug team, arrested the man for cultivation of cannabis, as well as unlawful possession of firearms.
“Members received information about a farm cultivating cannabis in Camperdown. Police swooped on the farm and during the search 4,165 cannabis plants, 70 buckets of processed cannabis and paraphernalia to the street value of about R30m were found,” he said
Forensic science laboratory experts processed the crime scene.
The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of any crime.
The man is expected to appear in the Camperdown magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
More than 200 vapes found at Benoni school
Hawks arrest teacher with unlicensed firearm, two stolen cars
WATCH | Mathale hands over 84 vehicles to Hawks to help fight violent crime
Woman in court after seizure of 'dagga, illicit cigarettes' worth more than R1.6m
A herb for heaven and hell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos