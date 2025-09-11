South Africa

Hawks arrest teacher with unlicensed firearm, two stolen cars

11 September 2025 - 12:28 By TIMESLIVE
The Hawks arrested a teacher at a school on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and found he had an unlicensed gun and two stolen cars. File photo.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks arrested a teacher in Kokstad on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and found he had an unlicensed gun, was driving a stolen car and had another stashed in his garage.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, working with Crime Intelligence, Sydenham trio crime and the Durban metro police, arrested Siseko Ludongeni, a teacher at Dulati Combined School in Magqagqeni location.

He said police had received information Ludongeni was driving a stolen car and they went to the school to monitor him.

“The vehicle was spotted and intercepted. A search was conducted and police found a 9mm pistol with live rounds of ammunition. The vehicle [registration] was circulated and it was confirmed that it was stolen in Pietermaritzburg in November last year.”

Mhlongo said Ludongeni was arrested and taken to his home where a stripped VW Polo was found in the garage. It was discovered the car was stolen in Bayview, Chatsworth, in December 2024.

WATCH | Mathale hands over 84 vehicles to Hawks to help fight violent crime

Abuse of state vehicles ‘will not be tolerated’, warns deputy police minister.
News
1 day ago

Ludongeni was charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and stolen motor vehicles. The seized firearm will be sent for a ballistic test to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country.

He appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court in absentia — as he was admitted to hospital after saying he was unwell — and the matter was postponed to September 22.

Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and commended the members for the good work.

TimesLIVE

