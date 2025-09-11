Joburg mayor pledges R800m to fix collapsing water system amid angry protests

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has pledged R800m to fix reservoirs and bulk infrastructure in the city as it battles one of its worst water crises in years, with taps running dry in many communities and residents taking to the streets in protest.
Speaking at a tense community meeting in Randburg on Thursday, Morero admitted that the city’s water infrastructure was “damaged and old” and required urgent refurbishment. He said the R800m allocation formed part of the city’s broader infrastructure plan, but the overall backlog in fixing water infrastructure alone was estimated at R45bn.
“We understand that the main difficulty lies in the lack of sufficient bulk infrastructure, including reservoirs, bulk lines and pump stations. The city is beginning to work for its residents, but there are challenges. Allow us the space to do so,” said Morero.
“With the budget that we passed this year and 2024, we promised that we will focus on Joburg infrastructure.”
But residents were visibly frustrated during his address, with some shouting for answers and accusing the mayor of making promises while their taps remain dry.
Many households have been without running water for weeks, forcing people to queue for water tankers, borrow from neighbours, or fetch water from informal settlements.
Morero announced that the city would deploy 15 water tankers to provide temporary relief, with priority given to old age homes, and that more tankers would be added if necessary. He also confirmed that boreholes at schools will be repaired, with one school expected to be restored on Friday to provide water to the surrounding communities.
Despite the anger, Morero asked for patience, committing to restoring the water supply within a week.
“We promise to work around the clock and within seven days or less, you will have full supply of water in your houses,” said the mayor.
The mayor also addressed the violent clashes between residents and police during recent protests in areas such as Westbury, Coronationville and Ivory Park. Several people were injured when officers fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse crowds.
He said it was regrettable that people were injured and some were arrested and the matter would be addressed with the police.
While the city is investing in new reservoirs and bulk lines, residents say daily life has become unbearable. Without water, families cannot cook, clean or send children to school prepared.
“We have been hearing about plans and budgets, but our taps are still dry,” said Willem Botha.
TimesLIVE
Joburg mayor pledges R800m to fix collapsing water system amid angry protests
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has pledged R800m to fix reservoirs and bulk infrastructure in the city as it battles one of its worst water crises in years, with taps running dry in many communities and residents taking to the streets in protest.
Speaking at a tense community meeting in Randburg on Thursday, Morero admitted that the city’s water infrastructure was “damaged and old” and required urgent refurbishment. He said the R800m allocation formed part of the city’s broader infrastructure plan, but the overall backlog in fixing water infrastructure alone was estimated at R45bn.
“We understand that the main difficulty lies in the lack of sufficient bulk infrastructure, including reservoirs, bulk lines and pump stations. The city is beginning to work for its residents, but there are challenges. Allow us the space to do so,” said Morero.
“With the budget that we passed this year and 2024, we promised that we will focus on Joburg infrastructure.”
But residents were visibly frustrated during his address, with some shouting for answers and accusing the mayor of making promises while their taps remain dry.
Many households have been without running water for weeks, forcing people to queue for water tankers, borrow from neighbours, or fetch water from informal settlements.
Morero announced that the city would deploy 15 water tankers to provide temporary relief, with priority given to old age homes, and that more tankers would be added if necessary. He also confirmed that boreholes at schools will be repaired, with one school expected to be restored on Friday to provide water to the surrounding communities.
Despite the anger, Morero asked for patience, committing to restoring the water supply within a week.
“We promise to work around the clock and within seven days or less, you will have full supply of water in your houses,” said the mayor.
The mayor also addressed the violent clashes between residents and police during recent protests in areas such as Westbury, Coronationville and Ivory Park. Several people were injured when officers fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse crowds.
He said it was regrettable that people were injured and some were arrested and the matter would be addressed with the police.
While the city is investing in new reservoirs and bulk lines, residents say daily life has become unbearable. Without water, families cannot cook, clean or send children to school prepared.
“We have been hearing about plans and budgets, but our taps are still dry,” said Willem Botha.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Police fire rubber bullets as Westbury protests over water shortage
Life is unbearable: Westbury residents share daily struggles without water
Morero is like a ghost to us: residents slam absent Joburg mayor as protest action persist
Splashing out: dry taps as water boards drown in excess
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos