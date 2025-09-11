South Africa

More than 200 vapes found at Benoni school

11 September 2025 - 13:43 By TimesLIVE
More than 200 vape devices were found on pupils at a school in Benoni.
Image: EMPD

The scale of vaping at schools was illustrated this week with the discovery of 221 of the electronic smoking devices at an institution in Benoni, east of Joburg.

The Ekurhuleni metro police department, which is conducting searches at schools across the metro to ensure pupil safety, deployed K9 unit officers to the Belvedere School on Tuesday.

During the search of school bags and classrooms, officers also seized:

  • 10 knives;
  • three realistic-looking toy guns;
  • three knuckle dusters;
  • seven ziplock bags of dagga;
  • five matchboxes; and
  • nine lighters.

Studies estimate that one in six high school pupils in South Africa are using e-cigarettes, with 80% of their vapes containing nicotine

Flick knives, knuckle dusters and toy guns were among the contraband found at the school.
Image: EMPD

Research has shown conclusively that children should not use e-cigarettes because of the health risks.

Nicotine use during adolescence harms the developing brain, with potential long-term effects on learning, memory and attention.

Non-nicotine vapes are also bad for health. The chemical composition of specific flavours such as cherry, cinnamon and vanilla have been shown to cause damage to the lung lining and blood vessels.

