Capetonians were introduced this week to a new way of renewing their vehicle licence discs without leaving the driver’s seat.
The City of Cape Town opened its first “drive-through” renewal station in Brackenfell on Tuesday, offering motorists a service similar to picking up takeaways.
The facility operates Mondays to Fridays from 11.30am to 7.30pm and Saturdays from 11am to 2.30pm.
City officials said more sites could be rolled out in the coming months if the pilot is successful.
This follows just months after the transport department restored South Africa’s only driving licence card printing machine in May, after a three-month breakdown that left a backlog of more than 747,000 unprinted cards.
Now with the new Cape Town system in play, residents are weighing in on whether it will speed up renewals or add another option everyone will use.
POLL | What do you think about Cape Town's new drive-through vehicle licence disc renewal?
