Three children die as taxi crashes into Pietermaritzburg creche

Mi7 National Group director Colin David said the three children who died were travelling in a minibus taxi.
“They were pronounced dead after the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a creche in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, this morning,” he said.
The call for help came just after 7am and emergency services found 13 children in the taxi.
“The youngest is six years old. Medics from several service providers worked together to triage the patients, most of them requiring advanced life support interventions. Two children were declared deceased immediately. Another, who was critically injured, died after resuscitation attempts on the scene failed,” said David.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
“The creche was empty at the time of the crash.”
Three children died when a minibus taxi crashed into a creche in Mbali in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning.
The department of transport and human settlements could not confirm the death toll however MEC Siboniso Duma sent a team to the crash scene.
“Apparently a driver transporting children lost control of his minibus taxi and plunged into a creche in Mbali township. At this stage we don't have details in terms of the condition and the number of affected children,” said Duma.
“I have assigned a team from my office and the department to visit the scene of the accident and the families of the affected children. We will provide more information after consultation with families and relevant healthcare professionals.”
In 2008 baby Saiyona Moonsamy died when the owner of a creche drove into her and nine other children at the Oriental Day Care Centre in Pietermaritzburg.
