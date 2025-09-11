The murder trial of a KwaZulu-Natal man charged with beheading his grandmother at their Pinetown home in June 2024 took a twist in the Durban high court on Thursday when the defence objected to the investigating officer's evidence.
Trial of man who 'beheaded' his granny delayed over 'hearsay evidence'
Judge calls for a trial within a trial
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl
The murder trial of a KwaZulu-Natal man charged with beheading his grandmother at their Pinetown home in June 2024 took a twist in the Durban high court on Thursday when the defence objected to the investigating officer's evidence.
Proceedings began on Thursday when senior prosecutor Nadira Moosa called investigating officer Sgt Noelin Pillay to testify in the trial of Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande, 32, who allegedly stabbed and beheaded his 80-year-old grandmother, Beatrice de Lange, and then kicked the head around.
“He (the accused) spoke clearly and fluently without stuttering. He also understood what he did and had signed a warning statement [to inform a suspect of their rights, record their voluntary explanation of events and may be used as evidence in court] before being charged,” said Pillay.
As Pillay was testifying, attorney Emmanuel Chiliza, who is representing Nzimande, objected to the authenticity of the statements relating to an alleged breakdown of Nzimande's relationship with his grandmother. He said this was hearsay.
This resulted in judge Phumi Sibisi declaring the matter should be heard as a trial within a trial.
Moosa told court she would have to call two witnesses.
Despite the setback, the state called another witness, Nzimande’s aunt Zininingi Myaka, whose testimony also made reference to Nzimande's relationship with his grandmother.
Chiliza again raised his objections.
“These statements go to the heart of our defence. They came after my client's previous representative had shared with the state what the defence hinges on. It’s very important to note if it goes ahead then Nzimande would be severely prejudiced,” said Chiliza.
Nzimande then informed his lawyer he wasn't feeling well and needed medical intervention. The case was adjourned until Monday.
Nzimande was arrested with bloodstained clothes a day after the murder at their home in Maurice Nichols Road in Pinetown. He lived with his grandmother in a granny flat of the home which was owned by his aunt, uncle and their children.
He went to live with his grandmother after his mother died when he was six.
On Wednesday, Jaishela Kooverjee from Jullo rehab centre told the court Nzimande had started smoking dagga and tobacco from the age of 13 and he had been admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre from January 8-31 2024.
She said Nzimande had been referred to the centre by a social worker from Eden Gardens private hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
She said: “During the time at the centre the patient had made progress but he was holding on to the past hurts, and resentment and disappointments,” said Kooverjee.
