UP produces first PhD graduate in Setswana

11 September 2025 - 11:45
Bodibadi Modungwa has become the first person to receive a PhD in Setswana at UP.
Image: University of Pretoria/ X

The University of Pretoria (UP) has conferred its first Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Setswana to Bodibadi Dorothy Modungwa.

Modungwa's doctoral research focused on teaching Setswana as a home language in grades 11 and 12. Her achievement comes after more than 30 years of dedication to education and promoting her home language.

“Personally, this milestone is a significant honour as it affirms the value of my language and culture,” she said. “Professionally, it signifies a step forward in elevating Setswana as an academic discipline, opening doors for further research, preservation and recognition of African languages in higher education.”

Growing up in Ga-Rankuwa, Modungwa said being surrounded by rich oral traditions and cultural practices influenced her choice of study.

Being immersed in Setswana from an early age inspired my passion to preserve and advance the language through education and research.”

After teaching Setswana for decades, Modungwa noted a decline in pupils' proficiency in the language, prompting her to advance her skills.

Pretoria PhD graduate creates Sepedi comms tool for disabled children

Ngwanamashiane Rahab Mothapo hopes her work will be a blueprint for other local languages, particularly those that have been historically marginalised
News
2 months ago

“Over the years I realised learners show different levels of proficiency in Setswana, even in predominantly Setswana-speaking areas. This motivated me to find strategies to support multilingual learners and promote Setswana academically.”

One of the challenges she faced was translating academic knowledge into Setswana and finding accurate terminology, making reference to her translation of Russian psychologist Lev Vygotsky’s zone of proximal development concept as Kgaolo ya Tlhabololo e e gaufi.

She added that balancing her roles as a lecturer, PhD student, mother and supervisor was another challenge.

“There were moments of stress and helplessness, especially when hired statisticians delayed my data analysis. Communication with my supervisors, patience and perseverance were vital. Completing a PhD requires dedication, sacrifice and resilience.”

Modungwa thanked her family, supervisors and colleagues for their support, adding she intended to use her PhD to inspire others.

“I aim to continue developing Setswana academic resources, mentor emerging scholars and promote the language in schools and higher education, ensuring it thrives culturally and academically.

“This journey has taught me that embracing one’s language and culture in academia is not only possible but essential. I hope my story encourages others to pursue research that honours their heritage.”

