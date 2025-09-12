Gauteng police have arrested a 41-year-old man believed to be behind rapes, kidnappings, robberies and assaults that terrorised women in Diepkloof and Orlando for more than a decade.
The suspect was arrested on September 10 in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said at least 45 cases were reported between 2008 and 2025, 38 were opened at SAPS Diepkloof, five at SAPS Orlando and two in North West.
“The victims, females aged between 14 and 55, were targeted by an unknown male who used a firearm and knife, often wearing a balaclava and mask to conceal his identity.” Sibeko said.
“The investigation led by a dedicated team from the family violence, child protection and sexual (FCS) offences unit, consisting of members from the national head office FCS, provincial FCS and Orlando FCS, worked tirelessly to track down the suspect.”
He is due to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on September 15.
Police praised the courage of victims who came forward and the commitment of the investigative team.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in Diepkloof after 17 years of attacks
