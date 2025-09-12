South Africa

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Diepkloof after 17 years of attacks

12 September 2025 - 10:50 By Khodani Mpilo
The 41-year-old suspect is believed to be behind rapes, kidnappings, robberies and assaults that terrorised women in Diepkloof and Orlando for more than a decade. Stock image
The 41-year-old suspect is believed to be behind rapes, kidnappings, robberies and assaults that terrorised women in Diepkloof and Orlando for more than a decade. Stock image
Image: 123RF

Gauteng police have arrested a 41-year-old man believed to be behind rapes, kidnappings, robberies and assaults that terrorised women in Diepkloof and Orlando for more than a decade.

The suspect was arrested on September 10 in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said at least 45 cases were reported between 2008 and 2025, 38 were opened at SAPS Diepkloof, five at SAPS Orlando and two in North West.

“The victims, females aged between 14 and 55, were targeted by an unknown male who used a firearm and knife, often wearing a balaclava and mask to conceal his identity.” Sibeko said.

“The investigation led by a dedicated team from the family violence, child protection and sexual (FCS) offences unit, consisting of members from the national head office FCS, provincial FCS and Orlando FCS, worked tirelessly to track down the suspect.”

He is due to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on September 15.

Police praised the courage of victims who came forward and the commitment of the investigative team.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Serial rapist' who found victims on dating site arrested

A suspect linked to 10 rape cases in Gauteng is in custody.
News
1 month ago

Mpumalanga serial rapist who preyed on young girls gets four life sentences

A serial rapist who preyed on young girls during a 13-year period was on Thursday sentenced to four life terms in the Mbombela high court on Thursday.
News
4 months ago

Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12

Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi intends to commit suicide but only when his daughter, 17, completes her grade 12 exams.
News
11 months ago
