Durban metro police commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu's firearm was never stolen or lost, the force said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu was responding to a message circulating on WhatsApp since Wednesday that the police chief was robbed of his firearm and he failed to report it.
The viral messages comes after reports implicating him in the death of an alleged thief linked to the theft of his cellphone in December.
“The Durban metro police categorically state these allegations are false, unfounded and damaging to the commissioner and the department. Commissioner Mchunu’s firearm, a Vector SP1 with S/N S104914, has always been in his possession and was never lost or stolen,” said Zungu.
“For further assurance, the head of the metro police armoury Brig Voster personally inspected the commissioner’s firearm and confirmed its serial number, verifying it remains lawfully in his possession.”
Steps would be taken against those behind the rumour, said Zungu.
“The department views the spreading of such false information in a serious light. Appropriate legal action will be taken against individuals or parties responsible for these unfounded claims.
“Commissioner Mchunu complies with the Firearms Control Act and remains committed to the highest standards of discipline, accountability and police safety.”
TimesLIVE
Durban metro police boss denies 'missing gun' social media claim
Image: Durban Metro
