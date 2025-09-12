South Africa

Former rangers get 14 years behind bars for poaching rhino

12 September 2025 - 20:20 By TimesLIVE
The state presented allistics evidence linking cartridge cases to the accused’s firearm and DNA evidence on the accused’s clothing matching the rhino carcass.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Skukuza regional court this week sentenced two former field rangers to 14 years’ imprisonment each for conspiracy to commit a crime and the killing of a rhino.

On May 3 2018, Freedom Mabilane, 39, and Tshifiwa Ramunashi, 49, were deployed to patrol the Houtboschrand section of the Kruger National Park when tourists reported hearing gunshots.

When questioned, the accused falsely claimed that they had fired at an elephant that was attacking them. Management requested GPS co-ordinates of the shooting, which led to an investigation.

“A rhino carcass and cartridge cases were later discovered three kilometres away from where the accused claimed the incident occurred,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said on Friday.

The accused were arrested and released on bail under strict conditions.

In court, they pleaded not guilty and denied involvement.

“However, prosecutor Lot Mgiba presented overwhelming evidence, including testimony from senior rangers who investigated the incident, GPS data placing the accused at the crime scene, ballistics evidence linking cartridge cases to the accused’s firearm and DNA evidence on the accused’s clothing matching the rhino carcass,' Nyuswa said.

TimesLIVE

