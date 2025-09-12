South Africa

Fraud case against Safa boss Danny Jordan to proceed in November

12 September 2025 - 13:11
Safa president Danny Jordaan, businessman Trevor Neethling and Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The state is ready to lead evidence in the fraud case against SA Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan and co-accused.

Jordaan, Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling appeared at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday. 

State prosecutor advocate Moagi Malebati, argued it was ready to lead evidence in Novembe after the decision the acting director of public prosecutions (DPP).

This comes after the unsuccessful outcome of representations made by the defence.

During a previous appearance, the case was delayed due to the DPP's failure to provide feedback on the representations made by the defence. 

The court heard the state also received the review for representations from attorneys representing Jordaan and Hluyo on Thursday afternoon, while the decision has been made by the acting DPP.

WATCH | Safa president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused appear in court

President of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan and his two co-accused are back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni ...
3 hours ago

Malebati argued there was a pending application at the high court by Jordaan and Hluyo relating to the search and seizure at Safa House. 

The court heard the application was set down for October 8, which was impacting the case. The state revealed it had further disclosure to give to the defence. The disclosure was occasioned by the fact that during the review of the application by Jordaan and Hluyo, further information was given to the state. 

"Further information was given to the state which had to be verified. It involves e0mails having to go to firms dealing with backing up data, which was not an easy task, but we have all the information. We will be disclosing it to the defence," said Malebati.

Jordaan's lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, said the state has informed them it has 64 gigabytes of information it will disclose to the defence, but decided on the representations without comment from the defence. Nkwashu said the letter from the DPP's office indicated investigations in the case were ongoing and the charge sheet could be amended. 

The matter has been postponed to November 21 for the state to report on progress and for lawyers to respond. 

Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling are facing charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. 

