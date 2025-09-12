South Africa

Gauteng marks Albinism Awareness Month with health drive at school

12 September 2025 - 16:26 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng marked Albinism Awareness Month with a health drive at a school for the visually impaired.
Gauteng marked Albinism Awareness Month with a health drive at a school for the visually impaired.
Image: Gauteng Health/X

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko led an event as part of Albinism Awareness Month at Sibonile School for the Visually Impaired in Kliprivier on Friday.

The event, in partnership with the Albinism Society of South Africa, aimed to raise awareness, educate communities and promote inclusivity.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department continued to provide critical assistance to people with albinism, including:

  • prescription glasses;
  • SPF 40 and 50 sunscreen; and
  • rehabilitation services.

“These interventions are crucial in addressing vision challenges and protecting sensitive skin from sun damage, which can lead to serious health risks such as skin cancer,” she said.

Pupils at the school also received:

  • comprehensive health services including HPV and Tdap vaccinations;
  • TB screenings;
  • nutritional and mental health assessments; and
  • visual screenings.

The MEC said the interventions were a reminder that supporting people with albinism went beyond awareness campaigns and required ongoing, practical action to improve quality of life.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motsoaledi urges stakeholders to support health ombud's office

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi urged health industry stakeholders to support the office of the health ombudsman to continue building a safe and ...
News
22 hours ago

Investing in vaccines — an amazing human discovery — is a no-brainer

That the US wants to cut funding for a key organisation saving lives through immunisation is concerning, writes Bjorn Lomborg.
Business Times
5 days ago

SA plans lenacapavir anti-HIV jab rollout at 300+ clinics by April

The health department anticipates it could start to use government money to buy cheaper generics by April 2027
News
2 weeks ago

Is life getting better for people living with vitiligo and albinism?

As we celebrate Vitiligo Awareness Day, Moleboheng Molebatsi, Brighton Ngoma and Simba Gozo tackle the difference between vitiligo and albinism.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

‘An intentional labour of love’: Refilwe Modiselle set to launch her first book

"This is an unexpected dream coming to fruition."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SA's teenage A-Squad dancers go high-fashion

Rati Makaleng, 17, had never worn makeup before she took part in a “secret” fashion shoot with South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee at the Union ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Houses, Lamborghinis, Mercs and a boat: AFU freezes assets in Tembisa Hospital ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  3. Nandipha Magudumana was paid for Netflix doccie, court hears South Africa
  4. Company loses R68m profit as Special Tribunal rules contract is unlawful South Africa
  5. UP produces first PhD graduate in Setswana South Africa

Latest Videos

Gaza's skyline reshaped: Israeli bombing campaign destroys thousands of homes
LIVE NEWS: Charlie Kirk assassin manhunt, Trump to award Kirk Presidential ...