SAPS provincial boss speaks on surge in gun violence in Western Cape

“We retrieved more than 80 firearms in one week alone.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile made this point, speaking on the sidelines of a SAPS briefing on Friday to the Western Cape provincial parliament about a recent increase in violent crime, particularly shootings.
Crime on the Cape Flats has been in the national spotlight after a deadly surge in gang-related and taxi violence.
Friday's briefing took place during a standing committee meeting on police oversight and community safety.
Patekile said there were several reasons for an increase in crime in the province.
They included conflict between gangs over territory, conflict over the leadership of gangs, retaliation, and conflict over the illicit drug market.
Officials said the SAPS had identified 13 police stations as experiencing the highest incidence of gang violence. They include Atlantis, Bishop Lavis, Delft, Mitchells Plain and Philippi.
According to a presentation to the committee, part of the police response included “continuous disruptive operations at known gang residences occupied by gang hierarchy and members.” It also included tracing wanted people and high-visibility operations.
Some of the challenges highlighted included cases where crimes occur in view of CCTV, but during the investigation phase, it was found the CCTV was not functional. Another problem was victims' unwillingness to open cases and a reluctance to provide witness statements or testify for fear of their lives.
Speaking after the sitting, Patekile, said: “Looking at the violence taking place in the city, whether it's gangs [or] taxis. They have common issues. They're all using guns and they're all killing people.
“They fight over either leadership or there is a fight within the organisation. The taxis are fighting over the routes and over the ranks, while gangs fight over the place where they trade. The victims are the citizens of this country,” he said.
“We're are now in stabilisation mode where we have increased our members on the ground and in the hotspot areas, and we've also increased our intelligence capacity. We retrieved more than 80 firearms in one week alone. That is concerning to us, but we need the community to assist us to get rid of those guns and ammunition.”
Earlier in the day, DA provincial leaders and local government officials reiterated their call for more policing powers to be devolved to the province.
Premier Alan Winde said the province had gone above and beyond its mandate.
“We do so because our citizens are really feeling the crunch ... and basically living their lives in this horrendous environment. We also know that in reality, our policing capabilities are being diminished every single day.
“In 2019, when I became the premier, we had about 20,000 active policemen and women on our streets fighting crime. Today [there are] just under 13,000.”
Winde had a “frank discussion” with the acting police minister on Thursday. “We are putting suggestions on the table,” he said.
JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security in the city, said crime remained a critical issue.
“We have of late been plagued by a massive escalation in gang violence. We see children caught in the crossfire in these gang shootings. We see small businesses being extorted, muggings, freeway attacks and gun violence in general.
“We have thrown everything that we have available to act on serious violent crime.”
He said about 200 law enforcement officers were assigned to work with the SAPS in priority areas plagued by gang violence.
But, he added, there had been some “serious impediments”. He called for an amendment to the South African Police Service Act to enable city law enforcement to investigate crimes. At the moment, provincial and metro law enforcement are limited to three areas: traffic policing, enforcement of bylaws and the prevention of crime.
“City officers at this stage are taking about 400 illegal firearms off the street every year. The conviction rate for that is lower than 5%. In other words, out of every 100 people we are arresting with an illegal firearm in what should be a slam dunk case, we are seeing 95 of them walk free.
“Until we get the investigations and prosecutions up, we won't win. The barrier to changing this is remarkably small. Municipal police may prevent crime, but we're not allowed to investigate.
“City law enforcement is very often the first responder on a crime scene. They often respond before the SAPS officers get there, they're arresting suspects with illegal guns and they secure the crime scenes,” said Smith.
“But the moment that evidence needs to be gathered, statements need to be taken, the ballistics need to be tested, the dockets built, then they must step aside and wait for the SAPS.”
Smith said SAPS detectives often sit with more than 200 dockets. “The city is not asking to replace SAPS. What we're asking for is to help shoulder the local investigative load. The same way that cities across the democratic world do. Our South African policing model is actually an outlier internationally,” said Smith.
At the end of the briefing, Winde and other officials signed a memorandum, calling for more policing powers — to be sent to the ministers of police and justice and constitutional development.
“The Western Cape government and many of its municipalities have been fighting for safer communities, innovating where we govern, supporting SAPS within the legislative framework. However, local government and their enforcement officers are constrained by national legislation. This is a handbrake on justice,” read the memorandum.
Acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia said on Friday, “the fight against crime requires urgency, co-ordination and accountability”.
“Most importantly, it requires that we listen to communities and act on the concerns they raise.”
