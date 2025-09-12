South Africa

WATCH | Thabo Bester applies to interdict Netflix doccie

12 September 2025 - 08:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester and his co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are tabling an urgent application in the Pretoria high court on Friday to stop the airing of a Netflix documentary.

The documentary titled Beauty and the Bester is expected to be shown on Friday.

The pair have argued that the documentary contains defamatory information. Bester's lawyer, Courage Morero, says they want the court to permanently stop Netflix from releasing, broadcasting, streaming, advertising or publishing the documentary without Bester's consent.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nandipha Magudumana was paid for Netflix doccie, court hears

The Pretoria high court will deliver judgment on whether Netflix can air their three-part documentary, which examines the circumstances of convicted ...
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | Thabo Bester applies to interdict Netflix doccie

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester and his co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are tabling an urgent application in the Pretoria high court on Thursday to ...
News
1 day ago

SCA dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s deportation appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Nandipha Magudumana's bid to have her deportation from Tanzania declared unlawful.
News
3 months ago

Thabo Bester approaches ConCourt over which court, civil or criminal, should hear his case

But the substance of complaints regarding his conditions in prison are yet to be considered, let alone decided, by any court
News
5 months ago

More delays in Thabo Bester case

The trial of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has suffered yet another delay and the case is expected to return to court on July 21.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Nandipha Magudumana was paid for Netflix doccie, court hears South Africa
  3. Company loses R68m profit as Special Tribunal rules contract is unlawful South Africa
  4. Uber, Bolt must toe the line when new regulations kick in, says Creecy Politics
  5. Husbands can now legally take wives' surnames South Africa

Latest Videos

South Sudan charges vice president Machar with treason
SAFA President Danny Jordaan and his co-accused appear in court