Police are investigating whether a body which washed up along the Bay of Plenty on the Durban beachfront on Friday night could be missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray.
Blackwood-Murray, 61, was performing his final spiral display in his ZS-AEC Extra 300 for the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit 2025 when the plane plunged into the sea at about 1.45pm on August 14.
The crash prompted an extensive search by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), police divers, private search and rescue teams, and aviation and aeronautical experts.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said an inquest docket was opened after the unidentifiable body in a flight suit washed out from the ocean.
“Preliminary investigations suggest it could be the body of the pilot who crashed into the sea last month, however formal identification processes will be conducted to ascertain the body's identity.”
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to numerous calls of a man who had been found on the shore at north Beach at about 10.30pm.
“Paramedics were shown to the beach where they found a male believed to be in his sixties who had been washed up onto the sand. The man was assessed, however he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.”
TimesLIVE
Body washed out from ocean in flight suit could be missing pilot, say police
Image: ANDREW BLACKWOOD-MURRAY/FB
