A 35-year-old man from Mtunzini in northern KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping his 11-year-old daughter in January.
Due to the sexual nature of the crime and the age of the victim, neither the man nor his daughter can be identified.
According to Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, NPA provincial spokesperson the man said in his plea he was at home with his family on the day of the rape.
“His biological daughter was also there. He said he called her to his room and raped her. His sister walked in on them and asked him what was going on. The complainant was crying and his sister took her away. The police were called, and he was arrested. The complainant was taken to the Ngwelezane Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) for support,” Ramkisson-Kara said.
Prosecutor Kamogelo Nkwatle handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the girl and facilitated by court preparation officer Ntombi Chonco. The child indicated she had suffered physical injuries as well as emotional and psychological damage. She said she was performing poorly at school and was fearful.
“The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment and the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm. The court ordered his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.
“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter. We remain resolute in our pursuit of justice for victims of child abuse. We will continue to protect the rights and dignity of children,” Ramkisson-Kara said.
TimesLIVE
Life in prison for KZN man who raped minor daughter
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
