South Africa

Police looking for three gunmen after constable killed in Tshwane shoot-out

13 September 2025 - 16:21 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Tshwane police constable was killed in a shoot-out during a patrol in Temba on Friday night. Stock photo.
A Tshwane police constable was killed in a shoot-out during a patrol in Temba on Friday night. Stock photo.
Image: RUSLANPHOTO2/123RF

A search is under way for three suspects in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old policewoman in Temba in Tshwane on Friday.

The constable, who was stationed at the Temba crime prevention unit was killed during a shoot-out with suspects in Chris Hani section, Block G, Tembe.

Gauteng spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police were patrolling the area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, a white VW Polo. When they approached the suspects, a shoot-out ensued and the constable was killed.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot into nearby bushes.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said: “On Sunday, we will as a province be commemorating four of our officials who were killed in the line of duty. It is disheartening that we will be doing so with this incident still fresh on our minds, serving as a reminder that we are under attack from criminals. We will not be deterred, we will carry on the fight against the scourge of police killings and crime in this province”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | ‘Touching a police officer must carry the harshest punishment’: Mashatile

Crisis of police killings grips SAPS
News
5 days ago

IN PICS | Fallen police officers remembered

The police, together with the families of 27 officers who died in the line of duty between April 1 2024 and March 31, gathered in Pretoria on Sunday ...
News
6 days ago

Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations lead to windfall for fallen officers' children

A charity drive to raise funds to buy two cows as a token of appreciation for KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has resulted in a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Houses, Lamborghinis, Mercs and a boat: AFU freezes assets in Tembisa Hospital ... South Africa
  2. Fort Hare students demand retirement of VC Sakhela Buhlungu on 65th birthday South Africa
  3. UP produces first PhD graduate in Setswana South Africa
  4. Man on trial for 'beheading granny' allowed to seek urgent medical care, judge ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa

Latest Videos

Africa Matters: US aid cuts push refugees in Kenya into hunger
Springboks Immortalized in Art by Soweto Sculptor