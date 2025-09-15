South Africa

20 pupils injured in KZN minibus taxi crash, driver on the run

15 September 2025 - 11:25 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A minibus taxi transporting school pupils veered off a bridge in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
A minibus taxi transporting school pupils veered off a bridge in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
Image: KZN transport department

A group of 20 pupils were injured on Monday morning when a minibus taxi veered off the road and plunged a few metres down from the KwaKhetha Bridge on the P127 in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident is the third involving scholar transport vehicles in the Umgungundlovu district within four days, said KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma.

He said this demands an improved focus on ensuring roadworthiness and driver vetting.

Duma called on the SA National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal to work with his office in partnership with the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA) to strengthen oversight of the sector and ensure compliance.

The association, a member of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, represents private vehicle testing stations responsible for issuing roadworthy certificates.

“We have agreed to work together to isolate elements operating vehicles without roadworthy certificates and to ensure those issuing fraudulent certificates are arrested,” Duma said.

His office was alerted to Monday's crash at about 7.30am by the director of community service in the Impendle municipality, Thami Mkhulisa.

“The most disturbing part is the taxi driver disappeared and law enforcement agencies are looking for him,” Duma said.

The pupils, from two high schools and a primary school, were rushed to Gomane Clinic and Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (Edendale Hospital).

As part of preparations for transport month in October, Duma said the collaboration with the VTA will focus on strengthening legislation on taxi and scholar transport, vetting drivers, enforcing stricter compliance measures and ensuring independent audits.

The partnership will require biannual certificates of roadworthiness for all heavy passenger vehicles, replacing the annual requirement, and ensure all minibuses are inspected within KwaZulu-Natal at accredited testing centres in line with their route permits.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN PICS | Loud bang then wailing: eyewitness recalls taxi crash into creche that claimed 5 lives

KZN transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma orders investigation
News
3 days ago

Death toll in scholar taxi crash rises to 5, MEC orders probe into allegations driver jumped out

The number of children who died when the scholar transport taxi they were travelling in crashed into a creche outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday ...
News
3 days ago

20 pupils injured in scholar transport crash near West Park Cemetery

Twenty schoolchildren were injured on Monday morning when a scholar transport minibus overturned near West Park Cemetery in Randburg, Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

12 pupils injured after 'drunk' scholar transport driver crashes in Randburg

Twelve schoolchildren were injured when a Toyota Quantum scholar transport minibus crashed in Montgomery Park, Randburg, on Monday morning after the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Houses, Lamborghinis, Mercs and a boat: AFU freezes assets in Tembisa Hospital ... South Africa
  2. Fort Hare students demand retirement of VC Sakhela Buhlungu on 65th birthday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  4. 'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and ... South Africa
  5. UP produces first PhD graduate in Setswana South Africa

Latest Videos

Displaced Sudanese family reunited after war separates them for 18 months
Phala Phala farm theft trial in court