South Africa

Elephant carer killed at Hoedspruit reserve

15 September 2025 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE
Senior elephant carer Israel Shambira is being mourned after being attacked at the weekend.
Image: Herd

An experienced elephant carer lost his life at the weekend in an unexpected attack by a 19-year-old female pachyderm named Limpopo.

Israel Shambira, who had worked with elephants for 29 years, was killed at the weekend at the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) reserve. 

“While the elephants were out in the bush on the reserve, Limpopo pushed down a tree shortly after 3pm,” the organisation said.

Three carers went to fetch additional staff to help clear the road. Shambira was seated nearby under a tree.

“Moments later, Limpopo unexpectedly turned her attention to Israel and fatally gored him. Despite immediate efforts from his colleagues, nothing could be done.”

Herd said Shambira, a “cherished” senior member of the team, was one of the original carers who arrived with elephants rescued from Zimbabwe in 2002.

“He was a man of faith, known for his daily prayers in the vegetable garden and his unwavering dedication to Herd. Trusted, dependable and deeply respected, Israel was always ready to assist beyond his duties. He often walked with Sebakwe, another elder of the herd, in quiet companionship at the close of each day, symbolic of the wisdom and calm he brought to our community.”

Elephant manager Tigere Matipedza said: “We don’t know what went through Limpopo’s mind and why she did it. In the morning, everything in the bush was calm with no signs of agitation among the elephants.”

Herd adviser Brett Mitchell, from the Elephant Reintegration Trust, has been called in to provide guidance.

“He will remain on site in the coming days as we carefully assess the situation,” the trust said.

“No decisions will be taken hastily as the implications of the event profoundly affect carers and elephants.”

Herd is raising funds to help Shambira's wife and eight children. Donors are asked to use “Israel” as a reference for financial contributions to assist the family.

Limpopo was born at the reserve. Her profile states she is known for mothering younger calves and protecting them from predators such as lions. 

TimesLIVE

