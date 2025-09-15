South Africa

'I chose to go to work after graduation,' says Boxer cashier after viral video

15 September 2025 - 13:03
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A video of a Boxer employee reporting to work after her graduation ceremony has gone viral.
A video of a Boxer employee reporting to work after her graduation ceremony has gone viral.
Image: Screenshot.

Siphelele Msibi, a Boxer employee who was seen working at the shop on her graduation day wearing her graduation attire in a viral video, has clarified she was not forced to go to work on her special day.

The video, which garnered more than 1.6-million views on TikTok, showed Msibi helping customers at the till and mopping the floor, captioning it “Let's go get that bread because we need it. I'm a retail hun and just a baby at work. That's what we do every day, we mop the floor before knocking off.”

The video sparked mixed reaction, with some criticising Boxer management for allegedly forcing Msibi to work on her special day, while others praised her commitment to her job.

However, Msibi has clarified that the claims are “false and misleading”, saying she was given a day off for her graduation.

“I assure everyone these claims are baseless and without merit.

“I was given days off to prepare for my graduation day. Please stop spreading lies about the management and the company. Not all managers are nasty and stuff because my manager gave me time to go enjoy my day. I made the choice of going to my workplace. I appreciate your understanding and support.”

She said the video was to dispel misconceptions about retail workers not having any formal education.

“After the graduation ceremony I made the choice to go to my workplace to celebrate with my colleagues and show customers who insult us, [saying] that we are uneducated and don't have matric, that you may go to school and learn for a specific course but in most cases you won't end up working for the course you did.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sekhukhune United keeper Renaldo Leaner celebrates academic milestone

Sekhukhune United shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner is proving he’s just as sharp off the pitch as he is between the posts.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Heartbroken mom accepts daughter’s posthumous diploma after mysterious death

In November Durban University of Technology student Sinenhlanhla Hlatshwayo wrote her final examinations, hoping she would cross the graduation stage ...
News
3 months ago

Jacob Zuma almost steals the show at daughter’s graduation

Former president Jacob Zuma almost stole the show from his daughter at her graduation ceremony on Monday.
Politics
3 months ago

‘I need to be part of decision-making’: Nurse beats odds to qualify as doctor

Onazo Daniso balanced life as a medical student by day and a part-time nurse by night.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Houses, Lamborghinis, Mercs and a boat: AFU freezes assets in Tembisa Hospital ... South Africa
  2. Fort Hare students demand retirement of VC Sakhela Buhlungu on 65th birthday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  4. 'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and ... South Africa
  5. UP produces first PhD graduate in Setswana South Africa

Latest Videos

Displaced Sudanese family reunited after war separates them for 18 months
Phala Phala farm theft trial in court