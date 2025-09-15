South Africa

POLL | How confident are you using public health-care facilities?

15 September 2025 - 11:43 By TIMESLIVE
Trust in public health care is in the spotlight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/viktorykam

The state of the public health-care system in South Africa has raised concern about the quality of care provided by public health-care facilities. Many public hospitals and clinics are faced with challenges, including a shortage of staff, dilapidated infrastructure, budget cuts and a shortage of resources.

A Sunday Times investigation found health-care facilities are buckling under pressure, with more patients needing health care and less money available. The national health department confirmed budget allocations for the public health sector had been shrinking over the past few years due to austerity measures.

“The health ministry has been in discussions with the finance ministry for additional funds to enable the public health system to respond to the challenges facing the sector, including infrastructure upgrades such as refurbishing, constructing new facilities [and] recruitment of additional health professionals,” spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi seemingly restored public trust in public hospitals when he recently underwent eye surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital St John Eye Clinic in Soweto. Meanwhile, many patients are on the waiting list to have their surgeries done.

TimesLIVE

