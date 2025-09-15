South Africa

SIU's 'Drop the Block' probe expanded to include Lepelle Northern Water

15 September 2025 - 16:47
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Initially the investigation was limited to the department and Sedibeng Water only. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation expanding the scope of the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into the department of water and sanitations “Drop the Block” project. 

A proclamation issued last year allowed the SIU to probe the implementation of the project by the department and its implementing agent Sedibeng Water. 

The new proclamation, which amends the previous one, now allows the SIU to also probe Lepelle Northern Water. 

“This also encompasses any suppliers or service providers appointed by the department, Lepelle Northern Water and Sedibeng Water for the 'Drop the Block' [project],” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Monday. 

The Drop the Block project is an eco-friendly innovation that involves placing a block in a toilet cistern to reduce the amount of water used for flushing. The department says about two litres of water are saved with each flush. 

The scope of the investigation also encompasses “any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, as well as applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity that has caused or may cause serious harm to the public's interests”. 

TimesLIVE 

