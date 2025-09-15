South Africa

Suspects in Phala Phala farm theft plead not guilty as trial gets under way

15 September 2025 - 13:26
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph are charged over the theft of US dollars from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. File image
Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph are charged over the theft of US dollars from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Three people accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm in February 2020 and stealing $580,000 (R10m) have pleaded not guilty in the Modimolle regional court.

Alleged mastermind Imanuwela David, cleaner Froliana Joseph — who allegedly found the cash hidden in a couch — and her brother Ndilinasho Joseph are accused of conspiracy to commit housebreaking, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. David faces an additional charge of money laundering.

While the charges were read out, David stood calmly with his hands crossed. The siblings shielded their faces with their hands. 

The state said it intends to present evidence of cellphone communication between David and two other individuals who are not before the court, as well as communication with the Joseph duo.

Evidence about David's purchase of cars and property after February 2020, with a financial flow analysis showing that his finances dramatically improved, will also be led. 

The state is now leading its first witness, an employee at the farm.

The court has ordered that the identity of the witnesses not be revealed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Phala Phala dollar theft: Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard cleared, trial resumes

The trial of three accused for the theft of $580,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in February 2020 is due to resume this week.
Politics
10 hours ago

Bitter feud divides Phala Phala ‘homeboys’

Petrus Muhekeni says his cousin Erkki Shikongo, also implicated, is living in Namibia, driving around in his golden Ford Ranger
News
1 year ago

‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’

One of the Namibians named by Arthur Fraser admits to smuggling gold but says there's no truth in the Phala Phala story.
News
3 years ago

Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm

An employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela in Limpopo says he saw footage of the brazen 2020 burglary in which ...
Investigations
3 years ago

SARB Phala Phala probe was limited to exchange control violations, Kganyago tells parliament

It was not the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank to investigate whether or not President Ramaphosa and others told the truth about what ...
Politics
2 years ago

Phala Phala case raises difficult legal questions

The constitution says politicians, not courts, must decide on impeachment, the Constitutional Court heard on Tuesday.
News
9 months ago

Reserve Bank's full Phala Phala report disclosed in court papers

SARB said its report is not premised on ‘unquestioning acceptance of the versions placed before investigators and that all the truth has been told’
News
1 year ago

Gcaleka’s Phala Phala probe was tightly focused, but thorough

The public protector focused on possible breaches of the ethics code, and left criminal questions to other agencies
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Houses, Lamborghinis, Mercs and a boat: AFU freezes assets in Tembisa Hospital ... South Africa
  2. Fort Hare students demand retirement of VC Sakhela Buhlungu on 65th birthday South Africa
  3. Land reform must go beyond agriculture: Vumelana Advisory Fund South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  5. 'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 MG Cyberster
ANC's plan to address service delivery failures