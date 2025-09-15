South Africa

Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub

Westville venue reports fatal altercation between husband and wife

15 September 2025 - 16:36
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A woman was shot dead at a popular pub in Westville, Durban.
Image: Supplied

A woman was shot dead at a popular pub in Westville in Durban on Monday.

Waxy O'Connors said an altercation between spouses turned into a deadly domestic violence incident.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Waxys Westville on September 15 2025, at about 1.30pm. We take the safety and wellbeing of our patrons and staff seriously. An altercation between a husband and wife turned into a domestic violence incident. Police and forensics are conducting a full investigation into the altercation. The husband has been arrested,” the establishment said in a statement, adding that events leading up to the shooting were unknown.

“We are devastated by this isolated, tragic incident and are committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone.”

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garith Jamieson said emergency services responded to the shooting incident at the pub on Jan Hofmeyr Road in Westville.

“On arrival, paramedics found police and multiple security officials already in attendance. Medics were shown into the pub and shown to where a female believed to be in her late forties was found unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound.”

“Paramedics assessed the woman but found no signs of life and the patient was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said. 

TimesLIVE

