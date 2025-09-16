South Africa

E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules

16 September 2025 - 14:04 By Khodani Mpilo
The operating licence fee is about R600 and must be renewed every five years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ammentorp

E-hailing drivers have been given 180 days to meet new requirements under the amended National Land Transport Act, which recognises e-hailing as a legal mode of public transport.

Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi told TimesLIVE drivers must apply for an operating licence through the provincial regulatory entities, with one office in each of the nine provinces.

“The designations are based on the transport plans of cities and towns. Provinces and municipalities will work together when processing applications,” he said.

According to Msibi, the operating licence fee is about R600 and must be renewed every five years. Drivers will also need a professional driving permit, which checks their criminal record and authorises them to operate public transport vehicles.

On branding of vehicles, Msibi said the details were still being discussed, with a possibility of platforms such as Uber or Bolt wanting their brands reflected on the cars.

“There will be a timeframe of about 180 days for drivers to finalise the branding and install panic buttons.” Msibi said.

E-hailing recognised as legal transport in SA, panic buttons mandatory

The newly gazetted National Land Transport Amendment Act demands that all e-hailing drivers carry an operating licence before picking up passengers.
3 days ago

Panic buttons will be physical devices, not only in-app features. They must be installed by security or tracking companies and will be accessible to driver and passenger.

“Drivers are also being attacked, so they need immediate protection,” Msibi said. “The cost of installing panic buttons will fall on the operator, the person who holds the operating licence. There may be two buttons per car, one in the front and one in the back, to allow the driver and commuter to reach them.”

On compliance, vehicles must visibly display that they are licensed. Law enforcement officers will check licences and panic buttons during inspections.

All e-hailing apps must be registered with the regulator. If an app allows unlicensed operators it faces a fine of up to R100,000 or two years in jail. A public list of registered apps will be made available.

Msibi told TimesLIVE workshops have started to brief regulators and operators: “We need to educate people about the regulations and also hear from them where they need assistance. It is a two-way process.”

Drivers now operating with charter permits will have six months to convert to e-hailing operating licences.

Full enforcement of the new rules will kick in once the 180-day compliance period ends.

