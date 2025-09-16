The groups raised concerns about his “abuse of office, misuse of the SRC budget, persistent lack of accountability and respect, and deep internal divisions that eroded student confidence in the SRC and threatened the collapse of student governance at the university”.
Fort Hare slams suspended SRC president over unlawful protest
'Taxi drivers and residents from Dikeni arrived to disrupt campus operations'
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has “unequivocally condemned” the unlawful protest and blockade of its Alice campus gate last Friday.
The university said the disruptive action led by suspended SRC president Aphelele Khalakahla ended with a memorandum of demands being handed to management. The university confirmed its management executive committee will review parts of the memorandum “in accordance with established governance processes”.
The university said the protest was not a genuine student action.
“On Friday morning, when Mr Khalakahla failed to mobilise students, a group of taxi drivers and residents from Dikeni arrived to disrupt campus operations. Social media posts from students identified the small number of students who participated as members of Mr Khalakahla's own political formation, YBMM,” said the university in a statement.
“This underscores that the action was externally driven rather than a legitimate expression of broad student concerns.”
Khalakahla was suspended last month after formal complaints from several student organisations and political parties, including Sasco, the EFF, COPE, Daso and Pasma.
Fort Hare students demand retirement of VC Sakhela Buhlungu on 65th birthday
The groups raised concerns about his “abuse of office, misuse of the SRC budget, persistent lack of accountability and respect, and deep internal divisions that eroded student confidence in the SRC and threatened the collapse of student governance at the university”.
The university also accused him of attempting to interfere with procurement processes in June by trying to nominate transport service providers. “An action that is irregular and a direct violation of governance and procurement protocols, and frankly none of his business,” it said.
After this failed, Khalakahla allegedly launched a misinformation campaign saying the residences were uninhabitable. A department of higher education & training (DHET) inspection, however, found conditions consistent with those at other universities and not in breach of minimum living standards.
Khalakahla later challenged his suspension in the high court, but the case was dismissed with costs. UFH said this confirmed “due process has been followed”.
Despite the ruling, the suspended SRC leader has continued to make allegations against the university, including that the council extended the vice-chancellor's term irregularly. “Such allegations are designed to bring the university's name into disrepute and erode public confidence in its governance,” said the university.
The university linked calls for the vice-chancellor to resign to “external interference to access resources irregularly”, pointing to elements within the Dikeni taxi industry and a disgraced ward councillor, Luxolo Nqala, who were seen with Khalakahla during the protest. It also criticised the role of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU), saying its leadership had exploited the situation to stall organisational changes.
The university said the union “has struggled to amass a critical number of members” and that its national president, employed by the university, “holds only a grade 12 certificate while occupying a management position that explicitly requires a recognised undergraduate qualification”.
The university reaffirmed its commitment to “transparent governance, the protection of its institutional independence, and the uninterrupted academic progress of its students”.
“UFH will not allow external actors or narrow political interests to destabilise its operations or compromise its decision.”
TimesLIVE
