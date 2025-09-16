A 26-year-old woman from KwaMagwaza in Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal, has been charged with perjury after allegedly fabricating a story about her three-month-old baby being kidnapped.
Police confirmed on Tuesday the woman told officers she was attacked by three men on September 13 and her baby had been snatched. A search team including various units was deployed to trace the missing child.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said after hours of searching it emerged that the child did not exist. Investigations revealed the woman had pretended to be pregnant and misled her boyfriend and his family into believing she had given birth, while telling her own family she had suffered a miscarriage.
She was arrested and charged after her claims were proven false.
This is the second case this month in which a woman in the province has been charged with perjury.
KwaZulu-Natal woman charged with perjury over fake child kidnapping
Mother whose daughter was 'raped' by husband released on warning
In Madadeni a 21-year-old woman will appear in court on Tuesday after falsely claiming she had been raped by her uncle. Police said it was later discovered she had lied under oath. The uncle remains in custody on a separate rape charge involving his 15-year-old niece.
KwaZulu-Natal police urged community members not to open false cases, particularly those relating to crimes against women and children.
“Reporting a false case is a criminal offence and police will ensure those who waste police’s limited resources by opening false cases are met with the wrath of the law,” said Netshiunda.
“The time police spend opening imaginary cases and investigating non-existent cases could be spend preventing, combating and investigating genuine cases opened by real victims of crime.”
