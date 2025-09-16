KZN MEC fuming at release of 'drunk driver' who assaulted officer and caused N3 chaos

The release of an alleged drunk driver who crashed into several cars on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg, allegedly assaulted a traffic officer and was arrested after a high-speed car chase on Sunday is a “slap in the face for justice”.

That's according to KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Sboniso Duma who is fuming and has demanded answers on why the suspect was released without appearing in court.

The driver is facing a string of charges including assault, reckless driving and fleeing an accident scene. It is alleged the driver was released by an investigating officer from Loop Street police station in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Duma has also vowed to escalate the matter to acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, KZN premier Thami Ntuli and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“We will also inform members of the portfolio committee on transport, comprising leaders of political parties,” said Duma.

He said the release was also formally raised for discussion within the police cluster to strengthen oversight and accountability mechanisms across the criminal justice value chain.

“The perpetrator faced charges such as assault, reckless driving, and running away from the accident scene. We are flabbergasted by the allegations that the drunk driver was ordered by the investigating officer to appear in court next year in March,” said Duma.

He said the release of the suspect was a slap in the face of the justice system.

“Weeks ago our No Nonsense RTI team arrested 160 motorists, including a senior public prosecutor, two police officers, and correctional service officers. They all appeared in court. With these arrests and court appearances, we sent a strong message that nobody is above the law,” he said.

He said an RTI officer whose vehicle was rammed by the suspect is recovering in hospital.

“Our officers risk their lives in an effort to save lives and protect innocent motorists. Every day our highly dedicated and efficient RTI team responds with a higher sense of urgency to my call for the total cleanup of our road networks,” he said.

Duma said the department remains resolute in protecting innocent families who may have their lives destroyed by heartless and reckless motorists.

TimesLIVE