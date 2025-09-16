Courtesy of SABC
Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan Moodley, who are accused of child pornography, are appearing in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Darren Wilken, Tiona Moodley in court on child porn charge
Courtesy of SABC
Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan Moodley, who are accused of child pornography, are appearing in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000
Couple accused of selling child sexual abuse material denied bail
Girlfriend of alleged child pornographer Wilken was merely his 'puppet'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos