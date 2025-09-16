South Africa

WATCH | Darren Wilken, Tiona Moodley in court on child porn charge

16 September 2025 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan Moodley, who are accused of child pornography, are appearing in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority has attached property belonging to Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan ...
6 months ago

Couple accused of selling child sexual abuse material denied bail

Magistrate Pravina Rughoonandan said the couple would have remained "unseen" were it not for US authorities' collaboration with the South African ...
7 months ago

Girlfriend of alleged child pornographer Wilken was merely his 'puppet'

"I do not live a lavish lifestyle as I was effectively only an employee and a puppet of [Wilken]," Moodley said.
7 months ago
