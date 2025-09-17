South Africa

A betrayal: Mzwakhe Mbuli slams ConCourt ruling on wives' surnames

People's poet says it will destroy communities, marriages and children

17 September 2025 - 17:48 By Seipati Mothoa
Mzwakhe Mbuli says surnames are important to African culture.
Image: SABC

The people's poet Mzwakhe Mbuli has criticised the ruling of the Constitutional Court that men can now take their wives' surnames, saying it does not honour the cultures and traditions of South Africans. 

The court ruled last week that section 26(1) (a) to (c) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act is unconstitutional as it unfairly discriminates on the basis of gender.

Mbuli told TimesLIVE he is disappointed by the ruling and he believes that it will destroy a lot of communities, marriages and children, especially in the identity of African culture. 

“The constitution today just shows that the end of the apartheid government did not end inequality and did not bring its own freedom, it just started a circus with clowns that try to make unethical rules,” he said. 

Mbuli said judges who came up with the order should consider thinking about how their ruling would affect the country.

“A lot of families who are interested in using this rule will leave their children lost and confused. How will ancestors of the families recognise them in African traditions?” he said.

He said the problem started when African countries were colonised and introduced to Western rules that disrupted African laws. 

“African communities introduce themselves with pride by honouring their African roots with their surnames, by clan names and praises called izithakazelo. 

“I believe in the old testament and I believe that there are some rules that are not meant to be changed regardless of the century. God made men the head of a family and this speaks to surnames as well,” he said.

He said the decision was not ethical nor cultural and was unbiblical. 

Mbuli called for cultural leaders to defend African ways and not allow the ruling to separate communities. 

“When people interfere with culture and traditions, they mislead future generations.”

TimesLIVE

