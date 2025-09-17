South Africa

Fort Hare students hit back at 'misleading' university statement

17 September 2025 - 14:19 By Gugulethu Mashinini
'Concerned students' respond to 'misleading statement' by UFH spokesperson JP Roodt. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

A group of “concerned students” at the University of Fort Hare's (UFH) Alice campus have rejected what they call “propaganda and misinformation” in the university's latest communication about a campus protest.

The students were responding to a statement issued on September 15 by UFH spokesperson JP Roodt, who described last Friday's protest as unlawful and politically-driven.

We place it on record: the protest march last Friday was peaceful, legal and fully compliant with the law. Application forms were signed and processed through the municipality, with official correspondence exchanged with the traffic department, SAPS and the office of the municipal manager,” said the students.

They accused Roodt of deliberately misleading the public, saying: “Mr Roodt's assertion that the march was 'illegal' is a blatant lie.”

The group insisted the demonstration was not co-ordinated by a single leader but was a “collective movement of students, workers, and the Alice community who are directly affected by the injustices taking place at UFH”.

They criticised interim council chairperson Kuselwa Marala and registrar Njabulo Zuma for “choosing to run away instead of receiving the memorandum directly from students and workers”.

Fort Hare slams suspended SRC president over unlawful protest

The University of Fort Hare has 'unequivocally condemned' the unlawful protest and blockade of its Alice campus gate last Friday.
News
1 day ago

On the suspension of SRC president Aphelele Lwazi Khalakahla, the students dismissed claims that it followed “grave complaints” from political organisations. “Several organisations have already begun distancing themselves from this falsehood, clarifying they never submitted such complaints,” they said.

They also reject accusations that Khalakahla interfered in procurement processes, saying: “We dismiss the fabricated claim that Khalakahla interfered with procurement or attempted corruption. As concerned students we stand against corruption.”

On Khalakahla's court case they said there had been no final judgment. “The case was struck off the urgent roll, meaning it will be heard in its ordinary course, not dismissed.”

The students reiterated their demand for vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu to step down, citing his “unlawful and non-procedural contract extension post-retirement”, his “governance style that silences dissent through suspensions and intimidation” and his “failure to address the deep-rooted challenges affecting students daily”.

They also raised concern about the university's “own admission that individuals have been appointed into management positions despite not meeting the required qualifications”, calling it “corruption, nepotism and a direct violation of labour fairness”.

“The truth is simple: the march was lawful, the demands are legitimate and the people will not be silenced.”

TimesLIVE

